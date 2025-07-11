Google Can Read Your WhatsApp Messages—Changing This Setting Can Stop It

Google has announced a series of updates and improvements to how its Gemini AI interacts with your Android phone. In an email to users, Google said that Gemini AI can now access data from third-party apps to help users access their features using voice commands. In plain sight, it is a useful addition, but what Google tried to hide using ambiguity in the email is that the data will be shared even if you have turned off Gemini Apps activity on your phone. That means Gemini can read your WhatsApp messages.

“Your chats are saved in your account for up to 72 hours, whether Gemini Apps activity is on or off,” said Google on its website, confirming that its AI service can temporarily store your WhatsApp data, including the contents of your chats. Storing data, Google argues, will help Gemini draft and send replies on your behalf, irrespective of your privacy preference. Although useful, the functionality gives Google access to your chats, overlooking your privacy.

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, with Meta claiming that no one, not even the company, can read the messages. However, end-to-end encryption only works within the app’s bounds. Notification alerts for WhatsApp chats, which primarily include the messages, are readable. Some Android phones can even store these alerts for 24 hours without having access to WhatsApp directly. Google has not explained the mechanism Gemini AI will use to read or store WhatsApp data, but this is the simplest method it could use. With deep integration into the Android ecosystem, Gemini AI can do more than just access notification alerts, raising doubts about how secure WhatsApp messaging will be with the expanded features of Google’s AI chatbot.