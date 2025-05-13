Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 200MP launched: India Price Awaited

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge today, signalling a return to the "Edge" moniker last seen during the early Galaxy S-series generations. Though not a direct replacement for any one model, the S25 Edge functionally replaces the Galaxy S24 Plus from last year, now between the base Galaxy S25 and the high-end S25 Ultra in terms of features, pricing, and target audience.

The S25 Edge pays homage to Samsung's earlier curved-display phones like the Galaxy S7 Edge by repackaging known components with incremental modifications. The 5.88mm titanium frame, which makes the S25 Edge smaller than its forerunners, is the most remarkable physical difference. Aiming to provide a middle ground between flat usage and edge aesthetics, it has a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Though lacking the complete range of Ultra-exclusive camera fittings, the S25 Edge has a 200MP primary sensor like the S25 Ultra. From the 50MP sensor on the standard S25, it is obviously an enhancement; from the S24 Plus's imaging configuration, it is a direct development. Standard across the S25 series, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers performance. For wide landscapes, you get a 12MP Ultrawide sensor, and there is a 12MP sensor for selfies.

The new Galaxy S25 Edge is backed by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. The smartphone can be charged up to 55 per cent in around 30 minutes, claims Samsung. The smartphone comes with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM with choices for 256GB and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Users seeking a somewhat more premium design without going to the Ultra's size or cost might find this update interesting. This shift might attract consumers seeking a somewhat more premium look without going to the Ultra's size or cost.

Samsung is making a measured change with the S25 Edge instead of a meaningless leap. It's utilising an older concept- curved edges- within the present hardware cycle with some design innovation. The phone gets AI-powered editing features seen across S25 series including features like Audio Eraser and Drawing Assist.