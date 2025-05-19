Google Chrome Security Alert! Government Flags High-Risk Bugs, Urges Immediate Update

Google Chrome has a high-severity bug that users, especially in India, should look out for. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a critical warning for Chrome users, informing them about multiple high-risk vulnerabilities in the browser and urging them to update it immediately.

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” said the government agency in an advisory on May 16. CERT-In has advised users to take this information with high priority and update their browser across platforms.

Is Google Chrome unsafe?

According to the advisory, the Google Chrome versions 136.0.7103.113/.114 for Windows and Mac and Google Chrome versions before 136.0.7103.113 for Linux have critical security vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit to compromise systems and gain unauthorised access remotely. Some of these security flaws have already been exploited, according to the government agency. That means older Google Chrome versions on Windows, Mac, and Linux are potentially unsafe. However, installing the latest Chrome versions will keep these vulnerabilities at bay, providing data security.

“Users are advised to apply patches/mitigation urgently,” said the advisory.

How to update Google Chrome?

CERT-In’s advisory was issued days after Google released an important update to Chrome on May 14. The company said it has fixed four security flaws in the browser in the changelog. Here is how to update Google Chrome on your Windows, Mac, or Linux devices.

— Open Google Chrome on your device.

— Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the browser.

— Go to Help and then click About Chrome from the menu.

— Google Chrome will automatically start downloading the update.

— Click Relaunch to implement the changes in the update.