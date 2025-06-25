Google Chrome’s New Feature Makes Address Bar More Convenient to Reach

Google Chrome has begun rolling out a new feature that brings the address bar—the text field where you enter URLs—to where it should ideally be: the bottom of the screen. The change in the position of the URL bar in Chrome is now available to Android users, while iOS users have had it for some time. Having the address bar at the bottom of the screen not only makes it more accessible, especially on phones with tall displays, but it also makes sense from an interface perspective.

“Depending on the size of your hand and your device, one address bar position may feel more comfortable than the other,” said Nick Kim Sexton, Senior Product Manager for Chrome. “We designed this update to give you the flexibility to choose your preferred location — so you can browse with more ease.”

While you can now reposition the address bar to show at the bottom of the screen, this is an optional feature. It means you can stick to the bar’s default position at the top of the screen if you want.

To enable the feature, just long-press the URL bar and select the “Move address bar to bottom” option. Alternatively, you can navigate to Chrome settings and choose the “address bar” option to choose its preferred spot on the screen.