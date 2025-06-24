POCO F7 Launched in India With Gaming-Focused Hardware

POCO F7 has arrived in India after a round of teasers and leaks. The latest mid-ranger is focused on gaming, featuring a powerful Qualcomm chipset, a large battery, and tools that the company says will appeal to gamers. At its price, the POCO F7 may be a good deal, but it is not the only option. You can consider the Realme GT 7 for a slightly higher price, while the Nothing Phone 3, slated to be launched on July 1, will also be an alternative.

POCO F7 price in India

The POCO F7 has two configurations. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs ₹29,999, and the one with 512GB of memory is priced at ₹31,999. However, these prices apply to purchases made during the first sale on July 1, so these phones will become more expensive.

POCO F7 specifications

POCO’s new smartphone has mid-range specifications, such as an AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, a Qualcomm 5G chipset, and a fast-charging battery. Here are the details:

Display: A 6.38-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 3200 nits.

Processor: A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, with no option to expand the memory. Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

Cameras: A 50MP wide camera with PDAF and OIS and an 8MP secondary ultrawide camera on the back. A 20MP wide camera on the front.

Battery: A 7750mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging.