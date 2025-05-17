Google Chrome’s New Update Makes Zooming Webpages Smoother, Here’s How

Google has announced a new feature for Chrome’s Page Zoom that allows zooming in on text without distorting how a webpage looks. In other words, when you zoom in on text on a webpage, it will not affect the appearance by simply increasing just the font size. A new slider will help you zoom in and out on a webpage, eliminating the need for pinching in or out on the screen.

“Page Zoom now lets you increase the size of the text you see in Chrome on Android without affecting the webpage layout or your browsing experience — just like how it works on Chrome desktop,” said Google in a blog post. The new Page Zoom feature is a part of Google’s latest accessibility upgrade to make Chrome “more accessible for everyone.”

Along with the slider at the bottom of a webpage, Chrome will also show the zoom percentage so you know how large the fonts appear on the screen. There is also a reset button to switch back to default settings. The new zoom feature can be accessed by going into the three-dot menu in Chrome’s top-right corner. You can drag the slider to select the zoom level, and then set it for one webpage or all the websites you visit.