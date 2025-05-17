Warzone Mobile Is Shutting Down As Call of Duty's Big Bet Fizzles Out

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is winding up over a year after its launch due to poor player adoption. Announcing Warzone Mobile’s closure on X (formerly Twitter), Activision said the game “has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.” The game, which was expected to live up to the hype like Call of Duty Mobile, will be delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store on May 18.