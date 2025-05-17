Warzone Mobile Is Shutting Down As Call of Duty's Big Bet Fizzles Out

Updated May 17th 2025, 12:35 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is winding up over a year after its launch due to poor player adoption. Announcing Warzone Mobile’s closure on X (formerly Twitter), Activision said the game “has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.” The game, which was expected to live up to the hype like Call of Duty Mobile, will be delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store on May 18.
The Santa Monica-based video game publisher said existing Warzone Mobile players and those who install it before May 19 will have access to the game “with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play.” However, new content, such as seasonal tournaments and gameplay updates, will not be rolled out.
Published May 17th 2025, 12:35 IST