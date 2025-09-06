Google ‘Circle to Search’ Now Lets You Translate While You Scroll

Google is rolling out a significant enhancement to its 'Circle to Search' feature on Android phones, introducing continuous translation capabilities while users scroll. This means that as you navigate through content with Circle to Search activated, the on-screen text will be translated in real-time, adapting as you scroll. The update is slated to begin its rollout this week, initially targeting select Samsung Galaxy devices.

First launched earlier this year on Samsung's flagship smartphones, Circle to Search offers a seamless way to look up information displayed on the screen. Users can simply long-press the home bar or button to activate the functionality, which then allows them to select and search for any on-screen element. While the feature previously supported text translation, the process was more fragmented, requiring users to initiate translation for each new section of content. The new continuous translation feature dramatically improves this experience, making it far more convenient and efficient by eliminating the need to restart the translation process repeatedly.

Google elaborated on this improved workflow in a recent blog post, stating, "With this update, the experience is continuous: Simply long-press the home button or navigation bar to start Circle to Search, tap the “Translate” icon and press “scroll and translate.” As you scroll down the page, or even switch apps, the text will continue to translate, so there’s no interruption." This emphasises the fluid and uninterrupted nature of the new translation functionality, even across different applications.