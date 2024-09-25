sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • Tech /
  • Google complains to European Union over Microsoft cloud practices

Published 21:41 IST, September 25th 2024

Google complains to European Union over Microsoft cloud practices

Google pointed to a 2023 study which found that European businesses and public sector bodies were paying up to 1 billion euros per year on Microsoft penalties.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Microsoft and Google
Google said Microsoft was exploiting its dominant Windows Server operating system to prevent competition. | Image: Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:41 IST, September 25th 2024