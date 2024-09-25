Published 21:41 IST, September 25th 2024
Google complains to European Union over Microsoft cloud practices
Google pointed to a 2023 study which found that European businesses and public sector bodies were paying up to 1 billion euros per year on Microsoft penalties.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Google said Microsoft was exploiting its dominant Windows Server operating system to prevent competition. | Image: Image: Pixabay
