Google Earth Brings Flight Simulator to the Web: How to Fly Free on Your Computer

Google has officially moved its popular flight simulator from the desktop application directly into standard web browsers. The update allows users to pilot aircraft across a virtual 3D map of the world without downloading any software.

The launch is part of a larger overhaul of the web interface. Google is rolling out several advanced desktop features to the web, including custom elevation profiles and professional data layers. However, the hidden flight simulator is expected to draw the most immediate attention from casual users.

Here is how to access the simulator and control your aircraft.

How to Open the Google Earth Flight Simulator Online

To start flying, open Google Earth on a computer using a modern web browser.

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Look for the Explore Earth icon on the main screen and click it. From there, locate the Tools menu at the top of the interface and select Flight Simulator from the drop down list.

By default, the simulation starts with a basic map that does not show realistic hills or mountains. To change this, switch your background setting from Map to Satellite. This activates the high resolution 3D imagery that shows realistic buildings and landscapes.

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Keyboard Controls for Flight and Speed

The web version relies on standard keyboard inputs for navigation. While mouse control is supported, the keyboard offers more stable handling for beginners.

To increase your speed, press the Page Up key to increase engine thrust. Press Page Down to decrease thrust and slow down.

The arrow keys act as your primary flight stick. The left and right arrows tilt your wings to roll the aircraft. The up and down arrows control your pitch. Pressing the down arrow pulls the nose of the plane up to climb, while the up arrow pushes the nose down to dive.

You can click your mouse inside the simulation screen at any time to switch back and forth between mouse controls and keyboard controls.

What to Expect with Loading Times and Crashes

Users should be prepared for high data usage while flying. Because the browser streams 3D geometry and satellite images in real time, a fast internet connection is required. If you fly quickly over dense cities, you may notice blurry textures or delayed loading times as the system catches up.

The simulation also includes strict collision physics. If your plane touches a building, a tree, or the ground, the simulation freezes immediately.