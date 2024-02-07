Google employees should expect more job cuts: Sundar Pichai

Advertisement

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google has reportedly informed employees to be ready for some more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year, as revealed in an internal memo, according to media reports.

Pichai underlined in the memo that the layoffs are part of a strategic effort to streamline operations, simplify execution, and enhance agility in certain areas. While not reaching the magnitude of last year's reductions, these role eliminations will be targeted and not affect every team, Pichai clarified.

The move aligns with a broader industry trend of companies adopting artificial intelligence and automation to optimise workflows. Google has recently made workforce adjustments in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams (Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit), advertising sales team, and augmented reality team.

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, constituting 6 per cent of its global workforce, and, as of September 2023, the company employed 182,381 individuals worldwide. A Google representative confirmed the dissemination of the memo to all employees but declined to disclose specific details. The company remains focused on its ambitious goals and plans to invest in key priorities throughout the year.

(With Reuters inputs)