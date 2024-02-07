Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Google employees should expect more job cuts: Sundar Pichai

Google has recently made workforce adjustments in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams (Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit), advertising sales team, and AR team.

Business Desk
Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Google layoffs: Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google has reportedly informed employees to be ready for some more job cuts at the Alphabet-owned company this year, as revealed in an internal memo, according to media reports. 

Pichai underlined in the memo that the layoffs are part of a strategic effort to streamline operations, simplify execution, and enhance agility in certain areas. While not reaching the magnitude of last year's reductions, these role eliminations will be targeted and not affect every team, Pichai clarified. 

Advertisement

The move aligns with a broader industry trend of companies adopting artificial intelligence and automation to optimise workflows. Google has recently made workforce adjustments in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams (Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit), advertising sales team, and augmented reality team. 

In January 2023, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, constituting 6 per cent of its global workforce, and, as of September 2023, the company employed 182,381 individuals worldwide. A Google representative confirmed the dissemination of the memo to all employees but declined to disclose specific details. The company remains focused on its ambitious goals and plans to invest in key priorities throughout the year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment35 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement