Google Ends Dark Web Report: Here’s What It Means for Your Online Safety and What You Should Use Instead

Google has announced the official discontinuation of its Dark Web Report, a feature designed to scan the dark web for signs of personal information. The company has set two key dates- January 15, 2026, when new scans will stop, and February 16, 2026, when the entire feature will be removed for all users.

The decision marks a shift in Google’s security strategy, and the company says it is moving toward tools that offer clearer, more actionable protection rather than general alerts that leave users unsure of what to do next.

Why Google Is Shutting Down the Dark Web Report

According to Google, the Dark Web Report often told users what was leaked but not what to do about it. Feedback showed that people wanted more practical guidance, not just warnings. So instead of maintaining a tool that offered limited next steps, Google says it will focus on strengthening features that directly help users secure their accounts and personal data.

The company also reassured users that it will continue monitoring online threats, including dark‑web activity, behind the scenes. The shutdown of the report does not mean Google is stepping back from security; it simply means the protection will happen more quietly and more effectively.

What You Should Use Instead

With the Dark Web Report going away, Google is urging users to shift to tools that offer stronger, more practical protection. Instead of simply telling you that your data may have appeared on the dark web, these tools help you actively secure your online identity.

Google says the focus now is on features that guide users step‑by‑step, something the Dark Web Report couldn’t do. So if you’re wondering how to stay safe once the report disappears, here are the tools Google wants you to rely on.

The Security Checkup remains the quickest way to understand your account’s overall health. It highlights weak spots, risky settings and devices you no longer use, helping you fix issues in minutes. Google is also pushing users toward passkeys, a password‑free login method that protects you from phishing and stolen credentials. For those who prefer traditional logins, Google’s authentication tools, including 2‑step verification, add an essential extra layer of protection. Meanwhile, the Google Password Manager and Password Checkup work together to create strong passwords, store them safely and alert you if any have been compromised.

One tool Google is especially highlighting is Results About You. This feature scans Google Search for your personal information like your phone number or home address and helps you request its removal. With online scams rising, especially in India, this tool can be a powerful way to reduce your exposure.

What Happens to Your Data Now

Google has confirmed that all data linked to the Dark Web Report will be deleted on February 16, 2026. Users who don’t want to wait can delete their monitoring profile manually.