Google Gemini AI Premium Plan With 2TB of Storage Now Free for Students, But There’s a Catch

Google has announced that the One AI Premium plan will become free for students, giving them access to the Gemini Advanced tier of the company’s AI chatbot, NotebookLM Plus, and 2TB of storage. According to Google, the new initiative will help students “study smarter” during their exams. However, there is a catch: the new offer is available only to students enrolled in a university in the United States.

What is Google’s new student offer?

As part of the offer, students can sign up for a One AI Premium plan without having to pay its monthly or yearly cost. The offer is now live and runs till June 30, providing free access to the company’s bundled Gemini AI and storage offerings until spring 2026. Google will require the user to furnish their college identification details for verification. A company spokesperson told The Verge that applicants need a valid .edu email address.

What is the Google One AI Premium plan?

Google’s One AI Premium plan offers subscribers access to 2TB of storage, along with a range of Gemini AI services. This tier packs features tools powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, including Gemini Advanced — Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus. It also provides subscribers access to Gemini Deep Research, which helps summarise complex assignments and converts them into a podcast-style audio format.

Google has also bundled NotebookLM Plus, which could be the most useful tool in this subscription. It lets users summarise audio and utilise Gemini’s integration into Docs, Sheets, and Slides for seamless productivity. That is not all. The latest Google Veo 2 text-to-video AI model and Whisk, which lets users combine text and image prompts to “create something new,” are also available as part of the subscription.