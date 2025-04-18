What is Instagram Blend and How Does It Work?

Instagram’s new feature is what friends on Meta’s most popular social network have been asking for. It is called Blend, and it lets users create a custom reels feed in collaboration with their friends in individual and group DM chats. It is essentially a dedicated section in a chat where Instagram will suggest reels that it thinks will be liked by all the participants.

Blend solves one of the biggest issues Instagram friends face, especially with reels as their primary way of communication. Users currently send reels to their friends in an individual DM or a group chat, but Blend allows both the sender and the recipient to watch reels together. The algorithm will suggest reels that will potentially cater to everyone’s interests in Blend. However, there could be a downside: what if Blend shows reels that one participant likes but the other does not, making everyone wonder whose taste those reels are based on?

How does Blend work?

Blend is currently invite-only, meaning it is not available to everyone. Although several users have said they are seeing the new Blend icon on top of their DM chats with individuals, the feature appears inactive. This could mean Instagram is in the process of rolling out the feature to everyone.

Those who do not see the Blend icon in their chats have no way around this. Since this is invite-only, Instagram will choose users who will first get access to Blend. Maybe once a user has access, they can invite them to see reels together. Once both users get the feature, Instagram will refresh reels every day as part of Blend.

Will it boost Instagram’s presence?