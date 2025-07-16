Google Gemini AI Pro Plan Now Free for Students in India: How to Apply

Updated 16 July 2025 at 12:51 IST
Google has announced that students in India are now eligible for a free subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, which bundles access to Gemini and 2TB of cloud storage. As part of the subscription, which normally costs ₹1,950 monthly, students can use the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model to get “unlimited homework help, exam preparation, and writing assistance” through tools such as Deep Research and NotebookLM. The free student offer for India comes weeks after Google kicked off the programme for eligible users in the US.
Eligible students will receive a free one-year subscription, worth ₹19,500, available through their Google accounts, which will also provide them with free storage on Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. Additional premium features, such as Veo 3 access, will allow users to create AI videos with lip-synced audio using text, voice, or image prompts. Students can upload photos or files, including projects, research papers, or assignments, to ask Gemini complex questions. Gemini can create study guides and even give mock tests using course notes. Students will also have access to Gemini Live AI chatbot on their devices, allowing them to “brainstorm aloud.”
According to Google’s blog post, a user qualifies for the free student offer if they are:
— at least 18 years old
— a resident of India
— registered in an accredited school with a valid school email address
— an owner of a personal Google account with a valid payment method
Google has mentioned that only users without an active Google One account will be eligible for the free AI Pro plan.
Students can visit the offer page available on the Gemini subscription website and click the “Get offer” button. The page also has an interactive game, winning which will give them a “free Gemini upgrade.” Google added that students must complete their registration on the website by September 15, 2025, after which the offer will be discontinued.
