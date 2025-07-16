Google Gemini AI Pro Plan Now Free for Students in India: How to Apply

Google has announced that students in India are now eligible for a free subscription to the Google AI Pro plan, which bundles access to Gemini and 2TB of cloud storage. As part of the subscription, which normally costs ₹1,950 monthly, students can use the latest Gemini 2.5 Pro model to get “unlimited homework help, exam preparation, and writing assistance” through tools such as Deep Research and NotebookLM. The free student offer for India comes weeks after Google kicked off the programme for eligible users in the US.

Eligible students will receive a free one-year subscription, worth ₹19,500, available through their Google accounts, which will also provide them with free storage on Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. Additional premium features, such as Veo 3 access, will allow users to create AI videos with lip-synced audio using text, voice, or image prompts. Students can upload photos or files, including projects, research papers, or assignments, to ask Gemini complex questions. Gemini can create study guides and even give mock tests using course notes. Students will also have access to Gemini Live AI chatbot on their devices, allowing them to “brainstorm aloud.”

Google AI Pro plan eligibility

According to Google’s blog post, a user qualifies for the free student offer if they are:

— at least 18 years old

— a resident of India

— registered in an accredited school with a valid school email address

— an owner of a personal Google account with a valid payment method

Google has mentioned that only users without an active Google One account will be eligible for the free AI Pro plan.

How to apply