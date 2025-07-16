Vivo T4R 5G to Launch in India Soon—What to Expect?

Vivo has announced it will launch its next T-series phone, the T4R 5G, in India soon. In the first teasers, the company has claimed the T4R 5G will be the “slimmest quad curved display phone,” measuring 7.93mm in thickness. With the upcoming phone, Vivo aims to capitalise on the trend of slim phones, further mainstreaming it with its budget-oriented T4R 5G.

What to expect from the Vivo T4R 5G

While the teasers do not reveal much about the Vivo T4 5G, they share the design, including a camera setup similar to that of the iQOO Z10R. Since Vivo and iQOO repackage phones with new names, it would not be wrong to assume the iQOO Z10R is a rebadged version of the Vivo T4R 5G. If that holds any water, we may be looking at mid-range specifications.

The Vivo T4R 5G could boast a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It may rock a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM options. For photography, the smartphone could pack a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor in the main camera, while its additional camera may house a 2MP sensor. The selfie camera on the Vivo T4R 5G could pack a 32MP sensor. Both front and rear cameras will likely offer 4K video recording capabilities. Vivo may include a 5600mAh battery or a 6000mAh battery in the T4R 5G, along with 90W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z10R is set for launch in India next week, with iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya teasing the company’s Aura ring light as one of the key highlights of the phone. That means the Vivo T4R 5G is also expected to feature it.