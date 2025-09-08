Google Gemini AI Prompt Limits Revealed, Here is What You Get At Different Subscription Levels

Google has finally put an end to the guessing game around Gemini AI usage limits. Users now have a better idea of what they get in exchange of the money they pay for Google Gemini subscription. Google has updated its Help Center posttitled “Gemini Apps limits & upgrades for Google AI subscribers”, wherein it has laid out exact numbers for prompts, images, and reports across its free and paid plans.

Free Plan: Just 5 Prompts a Day

For those using Gemini for free, the cap is tight with just five prompts a day with Gemini 2.5 Pro. Free users do get 100 image generations or edits monthly, plus five Deep Research reports per month. Every account, regardless of plan, is allowed 20 Audio Overviews a day, giving everyone a small taste of the AI’s voice-powered summaries.

Google AI Pro: 100 Prompts a Day

Subscribers to the Pro plan (Rs 1950 a month) see a big jump in resources. They get 100 prompts daily, 1,000 image generations, 20 Deep Research reports per day and 3 Veo 3 Fast video generations. This makes the Pro plan the most practical tier for heavy daily users who need both text and creative media.

Google AI Ultra: Rs 12,200 /month

At the top, the Ultra tier caters to power users and enterprises. It offers 500 prompts per day, 1,000 image generations, 5 Veo 3 video generations daily, 200 Deep Research reports per month and 10 Deep Think prompts with a massive 192,000-token context window for long or complex projects.

What Stays the Same Across Plans

Google also confirmed that Canvas, Gems, and Storybook continue to function normally across all tiers, with restrictions tied to the model in use.

