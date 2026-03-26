Google India Legal Head Bijoya Roy Quits Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Bijoya Roy, the top India counsel for Google, has resigned after just 16 months in the role, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The exit comes at a time when the company is navigating increasing regulatory scrutiny in one of its most critical markets.

Roy stepped down last month for personal reasons and is expected to start her own venture. The development has not been publicly announced, according to Reuters. Google did not respond to requests for comment, while Roy also declined to comment.

The timing of the departure is notable. India remains a key market for Alphabet, largely due to the scale of Android adoption. A majority of smartphones in the country run on Android, even as Apple continues to expand its presence in the premium segment.

At the same time, Google’s regulatory challenges in India are becoming more complex. The company is dealing with ongoing antitrust cases, legal questions around AI training data, and stricter content takedown rules that came into effect in February. These developments have increased the importance of legal and policy leadership within the company.

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The situation is further complicated by a gap in Google’s public policy team. In 2025, Sreenivasa Reddy exited the company, marking the second departure from that role in roughly two years. The position remains unfilled, leaving Google without a dedicated government relations head in India.

This combination of leadership gaps comes as Google is expanding its long-term investments in the country. In October last year, the company announced plans to invest $15 billion over five years to build an artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh, its largest investment in India to date.

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Roy’s exit does not immediately change Google’s operational strategy, but it adds to a growing leadership vacuum at a time when regulatory engagement is becoming more central to the company’s business in India.