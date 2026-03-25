Google to Label Verified Investment Apps in India Amid Scam Crackdown

Investment scams are on the rise in India, and SEBI's latest move aims at curbing them. | Image: Reuters

Google is set to introduce a verification system for investment apps on its Play Store in India, in a move aimed at helping users distinguish legitimate platforms from fraudulent ones.

The initiative, developed in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), will ensure that only brokers and intermediaries registered with the regulator receive a “verified” badge on the app store.

A Direct Response to Rising Scam Apps

The move comes as India’s financial ecosystem sees a growing number of fake trading and investment apps impersonating legitimate platforms. Under the new system, verified apps will carry a visible badge on Google Play, allowing users to quickly identify whether a platform is officially registered with SEBI.

The idea is simple. Reduce guesswork. Make fraud harder to scale.

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How the Verification Will Work

Only apps linked to SEBI-registered brokers and intermediaries will be eligible for verification. This creates a clear filter. If an app does not carry the badge, it is either unregistered or potentially fraudulent, giving users a quick signal before downloading or investing through it.

The system effectively shifts part of the responsibility for investor safety to the app distribution layer, not just regulators or users.

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Part of a Larger Crackdown

This is not a standalone move. It fits into a broader push by SEBI to tackle digital investment fraud. The regulator has been tightening oversight across platforms, from cracking down on misleading financial influencers to introducing verification tools and escalating fraudulent content to tech companies.

Fake apps have been a particularly persistent problem, often mimicking the branding and interface of legitimate brokers to lure users.

Why This Matters

For most users, especially first-time investors, distinguishing between genuine and fake apps is not always straightforward. A verified badge does not eliminate risk, but it introduces a basic layer of trust and visibility that has been missing so far.

More importantly, it signals a shift in how digital financial safety is being approached. Instead of relying only on enforcement after fraud occurs, platforms are being pushed to prevent it at the point of entry.