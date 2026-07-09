Google Introduces Gemini‑Powered Business Agents, BrandStack in India

Google on Thursday announced a new set of Gemini-powered advertising solutions for Indian businesses, aiming to help companies improve customer engagement, measure marketing performance more effectively and adapt to changing consumer behaviour across Search and YouTube.



The new tools, unveiled at Google Marketing Live 2026, include AI-powered features for customer acquisition, campaign planning, creative development and performance measurement. They are expected to help businesses of different sizes automate routine marketing tasks while improving the quality of customer interactions and campaign outcomes.



"Gemini is now the engine accelerating growth for our customers across our ads products as we move beyond marketing automation to marketing intelligence, setting the stage for the agentic era where AI acts as a true strategic growth partner," said Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director, Connected Consumer Commerce, Google India.



Among the new offerings is Business Agent for Leads, an AI-powered tool available in beta in India that allows consumers to interact with a business directly through its advertisement. The feature is designed to answer customer queries in real time and qualify potential leads before they reach sales teams. Google said education technology company UpGrad is testing the solution to improve lead generation by engaging prospective students around the clock.

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The company also introduced YouTube BrandStack, an advertising solution conceptualised and built in India that combines campaign planning, buying and measurement into a single platform. In addition, Google announced AI Max for Shopping, AI Brief, new Demand Gen features, and AI-powered creative and measurement tools aimed at helping advertisers make better use of first-party data and improve campaign performance.



Google said its products are evolving from automation tools into AI-driven business assistants that can offer recommendations across Google Ads, Analytics and Merchant Center. It is also introducing new Merchant Center features to help businesses understand how their products perform across Google's AI-powered search experiences, as consumer discovery becomes increasingly conversational.

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