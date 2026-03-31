Google Invites AI Startups in India for Accelerator Programme: What It Offers and Who Can Apply

Google has opened applications for its Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First programme in India, targeting early-stage startups building products around artificial intelligence. The programme is designed as a three-month, equity-free accelerator, offering selected startups access to Google’s technical expertise, tools, and mentorship to help scale their products.

Focus on AI-first startups

The accelerator is specifically aimed at startups that are using AI as a core part of their product or business model. This includes companies working on generative AI, machine learning applications, and emerging technologies such as multimodal and agent-based systems.

Eligible startups are typically in the Seed to Series A stage, have some level of product validation, and are building solutions that can scale across industries, such as healthcare, finance, media, and enterprise software.

What selected startups will get

Startups selected for the programme will receive structured mentorship from Google engineers and industry experts. This includes support across product development, design, growth, and leadership.

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Participants will also gain access to Google’s AI tools, cloud infrastructure, and technical training. The programme is designed to help founders solve specific technical challenges and refine their products for scale.

In addition, startups can receive cloud credits and access to advanced computing resources, which are critical for building and deploying AI models.

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A structured, hybrid programme

The accelerator runs in a hybrid format, combining virtual sessions with in-person engagements. Over the course of three months, startups participate in workshops, one-on-one mentorship sessions, and focused “sprint” projects aimed at solving key technical problems.

Each cohort typically includes a limited number of startups, allowing for more targeted support and collaboration.

Why Google is doubling down on AI in India

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for AI innovation, with a large pool of developers and a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem. Google’s accelerator programme is part of a broader effort to strengthen its presence in this space and support startups building AI-driven solutions. The company has been actively investing in AI-focused initiatives in India, ranging from accelerator programmes to partnerships and infrastructure investments, indicating a long-term strategy around the country’s digital ecosystem.

How to apply