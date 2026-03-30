Govt Issues Urgent Warning for iPhone Users in India: Update Your Device Immediately to Avoid Security Risks

The Indian government has issued a critical security warning for iPhone users, urging them to update their devices immediately to protect against serious vulnerabilities that could expose sensitive data or compromise device control.

The advisory comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s nodal cybersecurity agency, which has flagged multiple flaws in Apple’s ecosystem affecting iPhones, iPads, and other devices. These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could allow attackers to access private information, execute malicious code, or even take control of affected devices.

What is the issue?

According to the advisory, the risk primarily affects devices running older versions of Apple’s operating systems. Security flaws in these versions can be used by attackers to bypass built-in protections, gain elevated privileges, and manipulate system functions.

In some cases, simply visiting a malicious website or opening a compromised file could trigger an attack. These vulnerabilities are not theoretical. CERT-In has classified them as “critical,” indicating a high likelihood of exploitation if devices are not updated.

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Who is affected?

The warning applies to a wide range of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs running outdated software. Users who have not installed the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or Safari updates are considered most at risk.

Older devices and those running legacy software versions are particularly vulnerable, as they may lack the latest security patches designed to fix known exploits.

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What should users do?

The government’s recommendation is straightforward. Users should immediately update their devices to the latest available software version.

Updating ensures that known vulnerabilities are patched, reducing the risk of unauthorised access, data theft, or system compromise. The process can be done through device settings by checking for software updates and installing the latest version available.

Why this matters

Security advisories like this are not unusual, but the urgency reflects the severity of the vulnerabilities involved. Smartphones today store a wide range of sensitive data, including financial information, personal conversations, and authentication credentials.

A compromised device can therefore have broader consequences beyond just the loss of data, potentially exposing users to fraud, identity theft, or surveillance.

A recurring pattern