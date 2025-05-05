Google I/O 2025: Android 16, AI, XR and What More to Expect This Year

With Google I/O 2025 just weeks away, the tech world is already dissecting leaks, analysing teasers, and trying to piece together what the company has in store. The annual developer conference, set for May 20-21 in Mountain View, California, is expected to cover familiar ground, Android, artificial intelligence, and design, but with some potentially significant developments in extended reality (XR) and AI tools. Also, this time, we are to see a steady spotlight on Android with Google hosting a dedicated showcase scheduled for May 13.

Android 16: Serious Business This Time

Google I/O events have been less about Android for the past few years, This could change this time. Android is taking a step forward from the line with a separate event being organised this year. The Android Show: I/O Edition, on May 13, will be held ahead of the main conference. Sameer Samat, who leads the Android division, will host the show, and the timing suggests we might see Android 16 officially launched or at least finalised.

Past leaks suggest useful tweaks rather than a complete overhaul. Expect predictive back gestures that make app navigation smoother, a revamped photo picker that runs on cloud logic, and new privacy settings tied to Wi-Fi-based location services. There's also a system to limit repetitive app notifications, which should reduce distractions, and Bluetooth LE audio sharing through Auracast, aimed at group listening setups.

AI: Gemini and the Push for Personalisation

Artificial intelligence will likely be a major focus this year. Gemini, Google's current AI system, is already embedded in some Workspace tools, but upcoming updates suggest a deeper, more personalised integration could be on the cards. There are talks about Gemini 2.5- an upgraded version of the model with improved long-context capabilities and possibly new multimodal interaction options.

Then there's Project Astra, which Google gave a glimpse of last year. It's designed to act as a real-time assistant with capabilities to process both visual and audio inputs. Expect a more refined version to debut this month.

Android XR: Android's Move into Mixed Reality

Google may unveil Android XR- a platform built for headsets and smart glasses. A new SDK is expected, with Gemini playing a central role in enabling smart, voice-controlled, immersive experiences.

While an actual headset reveal seems unlikely, Samsung's Project Moohan, a rumoured XR device powered by Android, could get a mention. Google has been quiet about the hardware, but the software side may finally see some progress. If confirmed, this would signal Google's intention to challenge competitors like Apple and Meta in the emerging mixed-reality space.

Wearables: Smaller Updates, Big Impact

Wear OS is also due for updates. Version 5.1, built on Android 15, is expected to come with significant improvements like simplified sign-in processes and audio output through watch speakers. There's been talk of an early developer preview for Wear OS 6, but that may come later in the year.

How to Watch Google I/O