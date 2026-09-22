Google Launches Googlebook Premium Laptops With Gemini AI Starting at $899

Google has opened pre-orders for Googlebook, a new premium laptop category designed for Android users and built around the company's Gemini artificial intelligence tools. Starting at $899, the first Googlebook models will be offered by Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

The new laptops will be powered by Intel or Qualcomm processors and offer up to 14 hours of battery life, according to Google. The company is positioning Googlebook as a premium extension of the Chromebook concept, combining more capable hardware with AI features and closer integration with Android smartphones.

Googlebook is designed to make Google's AI capabilities a more central part of the laptop experience. Gemini tools can help users draft and organise text, answer questions about content displayed on their screens and pick up tasks that were started on an Android smartphone.

The software experience combines the Android technology stack with desktop foundations from ChromeOS. Google is using this combination to make switching between an Android phone and a Googlebook laptop more seamless, extending the company's existing ecosystem approach beyond smartphones and tablets.

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The launch also puts Google in a more competitive part of the laptop market. Chromebooks have traditionally focused on affordability, simplicity and users such as students, while Googlebook is aimed at customers looking for more premium hardware and capabilities.

Google's move comes as Apple expands its presence in the lower-priced laptop segment with the $699 MacBook Neo. The two companies are therefore approaching the laptop market from different ends, with Apple pushing the MacBook experience towards a lower price point while Google attempts to move ChromeOS upwards into the premium segment.

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Googlebook also represents the company's latest attempt to create a flagship hardware category around ChromeOS. Google previously experimented with premium ChromeOS laptops through the Pixelbook, launched in 2017, followed by the Pixelbook Go in 2019.

The new category places Gemini at the centre of Google's pitch. Rather than treating AI as a separate application, Googlebook integrates Gemini-powered capabilities into everyday laptop tasks, including writing, organising information and understanding what is displayed on the screen.

With initial devices coming from five major PC manufacturers, Google is also taking a broader approach than its earlier Pixelbook hardware efforts. The strategy allows multiple manufacturers to participate in the premium ChromeOS category while Google provides the underlying software and AI experience.