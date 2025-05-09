Google Messages Gets WhatsApp-like Delete for Everyone: Here’s How to Use It | Image: Google image

Google is rolling out a highly anticipated feature in its Messages app - a WhatsApp-style "Delete for everyone" option. This new feature allows users to unsend messages shortly after they have been delivered, and is currently being tested with select beta users. The rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

How Does the Google Messages’ ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature Work?

The new option lets users delete a message for all participants in a conversation. Once a message is deleted using this feature, a placeholder saying "Message deleted" appears in the chat, similar to what you see in WhatsApp after you have deleted a message for both parties(sender and receiver).

Ongoing reports around this development suggest that users will have a 15-minute window after sending a message to access the "Delete for everyone" feature. This feature is built on top of RCS (Rich Communication Services) Universal Profile 2.7, a protocol that supports more advanced messaging capabilities like read receipts, typing indicators, and now, message deletion.

This is not the first time Google has enhanced its messaging platform this year. In May 2024, the company introduced the ability to edit sent RCS messages within a 15-minute window. That feature was gradually expanded to more users by September.

When Will Everyone Get It?

As of now, there’s no official word from Google on when the "Delete for everyone" feature will be available to all users. However, based on the rollout pattern of recent features, it could take a few more weeks before it reaches the stable version of Google Messages.