Google Photos Launches AI-Powered Digital Wardrobe to Let You Mix, Match & Try On Outfits Virtually

Google Photos: For many smartphone users, Google Photos has long been a place to store memories. Now, it’s becoming a tool to manage something far more practical: your wardrobe. Google has announced a new AI-powered digital wardrobe feature that will automatically catalog clothing items from your photo library, giving users a way to organise, style, and even virtually try on outfits.

What the Feature Does

The wardrobe tool uses artificial intelligence to scan images in Google Photos and identify clothing pieces. These items are then grouped into a dedicated “wardrobe” collection. Users can filter by category such as tops, bottoms, or accessories to rediscover items they may have forgotten about.

Beyond simple organisation, the feature allows users to mix and match clothing digitally. Outfits can be created and saved to moodboards, which can be tailored for specific occasions like vacations, weddings, or workdays. Sharing these boards with friends adds a social element, turning outfit planning into a collaborative activity.

Virtual Try-On

One of the standout capabilities is the virtual try-on option. By selecting items from the wardrobe collection, users can preview how an outfit might look on them before getting dressed. While the realism of these previews will depend on how the AI renders clothing, the feature signals Google’s ambition to blend fashion with everyday technology.

Advertisement

Rollout Timeline

Google confirmed that the wardrobe feature will begin rolling out in summer 2026. Android users will see it first, followed by iOS. The phased release suggests Google is refining the experience before making it universally available.

Google’s move reflects a wider trend in tech- AI is increasingly being applied to personal expression and lifestyle management. From smart assistants to fitness trackers, technology is becoming more integrated into daily choices. With this wardrobe feature, Google Photos is stepping into the fashion space, offering a glimpse of how AI might reshape how people interact with their closets.

Advertisement