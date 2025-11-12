Republic World
Updated 12 November 2025 at 18:30 IST

Google Photos Now Has Nano Banana AI: How to Use It to Edit Photos Better

The latest Google Photos update adds a “Help me edit” button, AI templates under a new Create tab, and broader “Ask Photos” search.

Shubham Verma
Google Photos now offers access to Nano Banana AI model. | Image: Google
Google Photos is rolling out Nano Banana, an AI image model that lets you transform, fix, and restyle pictures using simple prompts in the built‑in editor. The update adds a “Help me edit” button, AI templates under a new Create tab, and broader “Ask Photos” search—all designed to make edits faster on Android and iOS, with staged availability in the US, India, and more than 100 countries.​

What Nano Banana can do in Google Photos

  1. Restyle with prompts: Turn a portrait into a Renaissance painting, make a mosaic out of a travel shot, or generate a storybook look. You just need to describe the style you want, and Photos applies it.​
  2. Fix people and moments: Request edits like opening closed eyes, removing sunglasses, or softening motion blur; Photos can reference your private face groups to target the right person.​
  3. Use ready‑made templates: In the Create tab, “Create with AI” offers one‑tap templates such as “high‑fashion photoshoot,” “professional headshot,” or “winter holiday card,” with rollouts starting on Android in the US and India.​

How to access Nano Banana

  1. Update Google Photos: Install the latest version from the Play Store or App Store; rollout is staged, so features may appear over the next few days.​
  2. Open any photo > Edit > Help me edit: Type or speak what you want, and Photos will generate preview variations you can refine with follow‑up prompts.​
  3. Try the Create tab: Look for “Create with AI” to browse templates; personalised templates that draw from your library are expanding to 100+ countries and more languages via the new Ask tab.​

Prompt tips that work

  1. Be specific on subject and style: “Turn this selfie into a Renaissance portrait with warm lighting and canvas texture” yields cleaner results than “make it artistic.”​
  2. Chain edits: Start with “remove sunglasses,” then “open eyes slightly,” then “apply soft film grain.” Nano Banana supports iterative refinement.​
  3. Use references: “Mosaic made of colourful tiles,” “storybook illustration,” or “retro 4K portrait” are examples Google highlights for consistent outcomes.

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 12 November 2025 at 18:30 IST