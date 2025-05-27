Republic World
  News /
  Tech News /
  Google Pixel 10 Colours Leaked: New Limoncello Yellow to Join Obsidian, Iris, Blue, and More

Updated May 27th 2025, 16:14 IST

Google Pixel 10 Colours Leaked: New Limoncello Yellow to Join Obsidian, Iris, Blue, and More

Google has always used a mix of simple and fun colours for its Pixel phones, but the addition of Limoncello shows that the company is becoming more sure of its design choices.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
Google Pixel 10 Colours Leaked: New Limoncello Yellow to Join Obsidian, Iris, Blue, and More
Google Pixel 10 Colours Leaked: New Limoncello Yellow to Join Obsidian, Iris, Blue, and More | Image: Android Headlines

The Google Pixel 10 isn't officially out yet and it won't be for a few more months. But new leaks are already making waves in tech circles. According to recent reports, the new flagship will come in a bright new colour called Limoncello Yellow. This is part of a larger set of colour palettes that also includes Obsidian (Black), Iris (Purple), Bay (Blue), and others. 

Google has always used a mix of simple and fun colours for its Pixel phones, but the addition of Limoncello shows that the company is becoming more sure of its design choices. The bright, citrusy yellow coating should go well with the Pixel's classic matte-textured back and smooth metal rails. 

What We Know So Far About the Pixel 10 So Far

  • Along with the addition of new and bold Limoncello Yellow, Pixel 10 will also see a comeback of Obsidian Black. There will also be Iris, Bay Blue, and Porcelain. It looks like these colours are part of Google's trend toward giving customers more personalised choices. They might even be able to keep up with or even beat Apple's colourful designs with new iPhone releases. 
  • Experts believe that while these colours will be available at launch, their availability may vary depending on the region or carrier.
  • Leaks have shown that the Pixel 10 will have Google's new Tensor G5 processor paired with MediaTek T900 chipset for better AI-powered camera features, and a longer battery life. It looks like Google is really pushing for software and hardware to work together, since Android 16 is already launched with its roll out to commence in June.  
  • There will likely be a base model and a Pro model in the Pixel 10 line, and both will come in different colours. As always, Google hasn't said anything about any of these specs or any changes that might be made before the release. Limoncello Yellow is making waves and adding some colour to the future Pixel range for now, though. 
  • Google has internally codenamed all the Pixel 10 models with the codenames Frankel for Pixel 10, Blazer for Pixel 10 Pro, Mustang for Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Rango for Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 
  • The price leaks suggest that the Pixel 10 Pro XL could start at $1,200 which is roughly Rs 1,02,487 in India. 

Published May 27th 2025, 16:14 IST