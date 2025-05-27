Google Pixel 10 Colours Leaked: New Limoncello Yellow to Join Obsidian, Iris, Blue, and More

The Google Pixel 10 isn't officially out yet and it won't be for a few more months. But new leaks are already making waves in tech circles. According to recent reports, the new flagship will come in a bright new colour called Limoncello Yellow. This is part of a larger set of colour palettes that also includes Obsidian (Black), Iris (Purple), Bay (Blue), and others.

Google has always used a mix of simple and fun colours for its Pixel phones, but the addition of Limoncello shows that the company is becoming more sure of its design choices. The bright, citrusy yellow coating should go well with the Pixel's classic matte-textured back and smooth metal rails.

What We Know So Far About the Pixel 10 So Far