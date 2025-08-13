Google Pixel 10 Fold Design Revealed in Official Video: Everything You Need to Know Before August 20 Launch | Image: YouTube/Google

Just a week before its Made by Google 2025 showcase, Google has released an official teaser for its next foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The 30-second clip is minimalist but gives enough to excite tech watchers.

In the video stills, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes from a nearly black background, unfolding like a futuristic book. The silhouette shots show a refined hinge and a slimmer profile compared to last year’s model. One frame captures the device folded, showcasing a prominent camera island that stands out.

When fully opened, the Pixel 10 Fold is seen sporting very thin bezels hinging at a truly immersive main display. The video shows off a grey coloured Pixel phone, most likely the company’s Moonstone colour variant.

Pixel 10 Fold Leaks So Far

The rumours and leaks so far have fetched mixed reactions for Pixel 10 Fold. While many Pixel fans say that the phone looks chic and super professional, many find the phone disappointing and lacking innovation.

Moving on, the leaks so far indicate that the upcoming Pixel 10 Fold will measure 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches when open. The big upgrade inside is the Tensor G5 chip, built by TSMC using a 3nm process- a first for Google’s in-house silicon. This change from Samsung manufacturing is expected to provide better performance and improved energy efficiency, especially for AI-driven features.

Battery life is also set to improve. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 4,650mAh cell is reportedly getting upgraded to 5,015mAh, an increase of nearly 8%. Camera-wise, Google seems to stick with a trusted setup of a 48MP main sensor, a 10.8MP 5× telephoto and a 10.5MP ultrawide sensor. These will work with the company’s AI imaging tools, meaning computational photography will once again be a major selling point.

The Market Story