Google's New AI Storybook Tool Is Cool - But Is It Hurting Real Authors and Artists? | Image: Gemini

Google has launched a new feature in its Gemini app that lets anyone create a personalised children's storybook using AI. You simply type in an idea, and the app builds a 10-page story with colourful illustrations, read-aloud narration, and even the option to include your own photos or your child's drawings.

The feature is now available around the world, on both mobile and desktop. Before starting, Gemini asks a few simple questions:

What is the target reader's age?

What kind of plot are you imagining?

Do you have a preferred illustration style? (e.g., watercolour, cartoon)

What tone would you like the story to have? (e.g., whimsical, adventurous)

Once you answer those, Gemini uses AI to create a complete story in just a few minutes.

We Tried It Ourselves

At Republic, we tested the tool using one of Google's example prompts:

"My 7-year-old doesn't want to sleep over their grandma's house. Create a storybook to help them cope."

While the idea behind the tool may sound ambitious, we were pleasantly surprised by the results. The story generated was well-suited for a 7-year-old, with simple language, a clear message, and colourful illustrations. The narration worked smoothly, and while it was clearly AI-generated, it still managed to keep the tone friendly and engaging. It won’t replace a classic children’s book, but it definitely works for what it’s meant to be.

Google Says: This Is for Everyone

According to Google, this tool helps parents and kids in learning complex topics through fun stories and teaches values like kindness or bravery in a personal way. With the new feature, you can also turn your kid’s drawings or travel photos into an adventure book. The company says you can choose art styles like crochet, pixel art, or comic books and enjoy stories in over 45 languages.

But Here's the Big Concern

While this might be fun and helpful for parents, writers, and artists should be worried. Tools like this are starting to replace real authors, illustrators, and voice actors who make a living creating children's books. These tools don't just help parents-they're taking away jobs from people who do this for real.

There's also a concern about quality. Many AI-made stories feel basic or lack the emotional touch you'd find in a book written by a human. And finally, there are privacy questions. Users can upload family photos or kids' artwork-but where does the data go? Is it safe?

Is AI Taking Over Even Bedtime Stories?

AI is now writing poems, painting pictures, composing music-and with this new Gemini feature, it's also telling bedtime stories. That's exciting, but it also means something important: we're letting machines take over creative moments that used to be human. Yes, it's fast and easy. But are we teaching kids to be creative, or just to type in prompts?