Google Pixel 10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of August Launch—Can It Beat iPhone 17?

Google’s next Pixel smartphone series is expected to arrive in August, similar to last year’s Pixel 9 phones. However, this time, the company is not divulging information about its upcoming flagship phones. So we are relying on the rumour mill, the latest additions to which have revealed almost every key detail about the Pixel 10, hinting that Google’s next flagship phone could take on Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 easily.

Google Pixel 10 leaks

At least two new leaks have emerged, highlighting how big of an upgrade the Pixel 10 would be over the Pixel 9. Android Headlines has reported that the Pixel 10 will have a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. These aspects are similar to those of the Pixel 9, but what could change is the maximum brightness of the display, with the report suggesting up to 3,000 nits. On the other hand, last year’s Pixel 9 offered as much as 2700 nits of peak brightness. A 300-nit bump will likely make the display more legible under bright sunlight.

The next upgrade is the processor—but that is standard. Google will use a new Tensor G5 chip, manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process, inside the Pixel 10. The 12GB base RAM and 128GB of internal storage will also continue with the next model, but its battery is expected to receive a boost. The report said the Pixel 10 will pack a 4970mAh battery, with increased charging speeds to 29W through a wire and 15W wirelessly.

Pixel 10’s cameras may not be a big upgrade, with the report suggesting no change in the primary camera. The upcoming phone may house a 48MP primary sensor, the same as the Pixel 9a, alongside a 10.8MP telephoto sensor that exists on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the ultrawide camera on the Google Pixel 10 could be a downgrade: a 12MP sensor instead of a 48MP camera. Unless Google convinces us that a lower-resolution camera can offer the same picture quality, the choice seems very confusing.

Can it beat the iPhone 17?

Reports suggest the iPhone 17 will be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 16, featuring a new A19 processor, a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and more or less the same cameras as the iPhone 16. The next standard iPhone model is also expected to offer more useful features such as multi-cam video recording and more Apple Intelligence tools. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 is shaping up to be an incremental upgrade over the Pixel 9, so while it may appeal to Android loyalists, it could struggle to counter Apple’s next iPhone.