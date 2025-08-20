Google Pixel 10 Launch in Few Hours: Leaked Ad Reveals AI-based Camera Features

Pixel 10 Launch: Pixel 10 has shown up in an advertorial just hours before its long-awaited formal release, slated for tonight. The leaked ad gives a thrilling preview of some of the device’s key features. The ad hints at the inclusion of a "Gemini Live" feature and an AI-driven "Coach Photo" mode. The video advert, hints at the inclusion of the "Gemini Live" feature and the AI-driven "Coach Photo" mode in the upcoming Pixel 10 series phones.

Not a secret anymore, though, but the leaked photos strongly indicate that the Pixel 10 will utilise Google's powerful Gemini AI model in real-time. One photo clearly shows the "Gemini Live" branding as well as a user interface featuring a phone's camera aimed at a coffee machine. This would indicate a huge jump in object recognition and contextual awareness, enabling users to instantly be given information, translations, or help based on what their camera lens is looking at.

In addition, ad shows off the "Coach Photo” photography feature. These pictures show a user holding their Pixel 10 up to a person kayaking on a picturesque lake. With "Coach" and "Photo" options obviously displayed on the screen, it's safe to bet that this mode will give real-time advice and tips to users as they frame their shots. This might include framing suggestions, lighting tips, stability advice, and even possibly subject identification, levelling the professional-grade photography field for ordinary users. Another shot featuring a "Zoomité à x3" feature(French ad) promises optimised optical zoom capabilities for shooting subjects far away with higher definition.

Though Google has kept its specific Pixel 10 features close to its chest ahead of launch, these leaked commercials build a strong case for a phone that's deeply committed to next-generation artificial intelligence.