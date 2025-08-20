Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Today: Expected Specs, India Prices, Features and How to Watch Livestream

Google Pixel 10 Series launch is set to take place today. The Pixel 9 series last year made a quiet but steady entry into the Indian market. The phones earned good reviews for their AI-backed photography abilities, a slick design refresh and Google’s own Tensor G4 chip. But despite the hype, the Pixel 9 lineup remained more of a niche choice here, appealing mainly to die-hard Android fan and camera enthusiasts who value Google’s clean software experience over flashy hardware numbers.

Fast forward to 2025, and Google is clearly aiming bigger with the Pixel 10 series, which debuts today at the “Made by Google” event. This time the spotlight is not just on smarter AI features, but also on hardware leaps including a foldable Pixel that is said to come with full IP68 water and dust resistance, a new Tensor G5 processor, and major camera upgrades.

What’s Launching Tonight

The Pixel 10 family this year is bigger than ever. Google is unveiling four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the ambitious Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The new phones are said to carry the new TSMC-built Tensor G5 chip. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, in particular, is making headlines for its IP68 rating- a rare thing in folding phones.

Pixel 10 Series: Key Features to Watch

Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess. The Pixel 10 is said to get smarter camera with standard model to get a 5X zooming lens- a feature once seen only on Pro models. This is the era of Artificial intelligence and Google in no way wants to stay behind. From enhanced photo editing to real-time translation and voice tools, the Pixel 10 series is set to double down on AI this time. Google is also expected to add Qi2 aka PixelSnap making magnetic charging a standard across the lineup.

Google also plans to bring some fresh colours this year ranging from Moonstone, Indigo, to Limoncello and the classic Obsidian.

Pixel 10 Series: India Pricing Expectations

While Google will confirm official prices later tonight, industry chatter suggests the Pixel 10 could start around Rs 79,000. The Pixel 10 Pro could cost around Rs 1,09,999 while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may touch the Rs 1,24,999 lakh mark. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could go as high as Rs 1,72,999.

How to Watch Made by Google Event