Google Pixel 10 Launch Pushed to August 20: Here are 5 top phones you can consider under Rs 85,000

Google Pixel 10 is not coming on August 13. The ongoing media reports suggest that the company may have decided to push the launch date to August 20, which is a week later. This isn't just a random change; the new date also works with when Google expects to start taking pre-orders for the new phones, which will probably be shortly after the event ends.

August 13 was an important date because it was exactly one year after the Pixel 9 was out. Fans and tech analysts naturally thought that Google would keep to that schedule again. But companies often change their plans for all kinds of reasons, such as problems with the supply chain, marketing strategies, or even the time of their competitors' releases.

Google hasn't said why the date changed in public yet, but the new date of August 20 means a delay in the shipments of the phone. Pixel 10 is the next-gen flagship from the house of Google with expected specs like Tensor G5 chipset, triple camera for the base model, four phones in the series and a price between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000. If you have been waiting for the new Pixel and feel slightly cheated with this delay, here are 5 top phones that you can consider.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung phones, especially the premium ones, are a powerhouse. The Galaxy S25 is a capable phone with convincing specs. The smartphone features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple-camera system, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The phone is driven by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging. The camera is capable of clicking good pictures even under tricky light conditions, maintaining the natural tone and true colours.

Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 may not be a significant upgrade over its predecessors, but it is still one of the top phones you can consider in the premium segment. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an A18 Bionic chip, a 48MP main camera, and 8GB RAM. It offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and runs on iOS 18. The iPhone 16 also includes a 12MP ultrawide camera, and Face ID. The macro shots clicked from the iPhone 16 are detailed, revealing finer details and sharpness. The battery life is also reliable.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme phones offer the right mix of camera, battery and looks. The GT 7 is no exception. The phone features a 6.78-inch 120Hz quad-curved display, boasts a 50MP triple-camera system on the rear, and a 16MP front camera. Driving the show is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The device is backed by a 6500mAh battery with 120W SUPERVOOC charging.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K display. The phone houses a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1 TB. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The photography set-up includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, while the front camera is 32MP.

Oppo Find X8

This phone was launched in 2024 but is still one of the most capable camera phones in the premium market. It features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor.

The phone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP telephoto lens, as well as a 32MP front camera. The battery capacity is 5630mAh.