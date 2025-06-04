Google Pixel 10 Leaked Image Shows a Bolder Camera Design Than iPhone 17

Google’s next flagship — Pixel 10 — is anticipated to arrive in early August, with a sneak peek for a select few enthusiasts scheduled for later this month. The Pixel 10 has already been leaked multiple times, but the latest leak suggests its camera design could outclass that of the upcoming iPhone 17. It is no secret that Google changes the flagship phone design every year, but this year’s Pixel may feature the boldest — and biggest — camera island.

9to5Google has shared what looks like a set of hands-on photos of the Pixel 10. While the authenticity of these photos has yet to be verified, the prototype shown in these photos has a thick camera bar on the back. This camera bump is significantly larger than those on previous Pixel phones, and the speculation is that this shift in design could be part of Google’s strategy to beat Apple, expected to introduce a visor-style camera bump on the 2025 iPhone Pros.

This gigantuan camera island has everything right about bolder moves smartphone companies are taking this year. It covers nearly the entire width of the rear panel and looks taller than previous implementations. Sure, this could irk minimalists, but Google appears to be getting ready to show that Pixel phones matter and, more importantly, stand out in the sea of iPhones.