Why Are Samsung Phones More Expensive Than Other Android Phones, and Are They Worth the Cost?

Samsung phones have historically offered a wider range of features and specifications across various price points. From ₹10,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, Samsung phones are popular in every tier, but they command a premium. The South Korean company does not play the game like Chinese brands, which is why its phones often cost more than their Chinese counterparts. Samsung bets on premium materials, ecosystem integration, hardware control, and longevity, resulting in higher prices.

So, why are Samsung phones more expensive than other Android phones? And more importantly, are they worth the premium?

Let us break it down.

The Samsung premium: What you’re paying for

Benchmark hardware: Samsung’s hardware is often class-leading, and much of it is made in-house. Samsung produces displays, chips, modems, and several other components, so the reliability issues are less compared to other Android makers that procure components from several different manufacturers, including Samsung. The top-of-the-line flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold/Flip phones offer a premium experience that is often not found on other phones.

Massive investment: Being a behemoth, Samsung is among the few companies that can invest heavily in research and development (R&D) to accelerate innovation in its products. Samsung has made informed decisions to stay ahead of the curve — think foldable screens, under-display cameras, and stylus integration into phones. These features are not cheap, but Samsung’s investment strategy helped them become mainstream. You can find mid-range phones from Motorola and Alcatel to offer stylus support on their phones now. Similarly, foldable phones, available at around ₹50,000 from brands like Motorola, do not bring outstanding features that you can find in Samsung's foldables, even at a higher price.

Global legacy: Brand value plays a crucial role, with Samsung having decades of trust that translates into premium pricing. When customers buy a Samsung phone, they are not just buying a gadget. They are placing their trust alongside their hard-earned money in a legacy brand. Samsung phones are also a status symbol in many markets, including India, where perception influences buying decisions. Samsung knows that and prices its products strategically to stand out.

Long-term software: Samsung is among the few brands that offer extended software support on its phones. Recent flagships now receive up to seven years of Android updates as a result of a close partnership with Google. Samsung’s commitment to providing customers with continued software support for the longevity of their phones attracts a premium.

After-sales and ecosystem: With a strong network of after-sales centres across the world, Samsung is accessible in almost every market. Pair that with the company’s growing ecosystem — Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, SmartThings, Smart TVs, and Galaxy Tabs — and you have a cohesive product experience that is similar to Apple’s.

Are they worth the cost?

Whether Samsung’s premium prices are worth paying depends from customer to customer, but the broader perception relies on these points:

When they are worth it

— You are looking for reliable performance and long-term value.

— You want to try new technologies in phones, deeply integrated into a polished ecosystem.

— You prefer premium materials, design finesse, and timely software updates.

When they might not be

— You want to best hardware for the lowest price. Brands like Xiaomi and Realme offer the same hardware at lower prices, but at the cost of subpar software that shows advertisements in many aspects of their UIs.

— You do not want Samsung’s services or accessories.

— You switch phones too frequently, in which case, long-term benefits like extended software support remain out of bounds.

— You can compromise slightly on features for better value. Buying a Xiaomi or iQOO phone can sometimes give a better value for your money. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at ₹1,29,999, while the iQOO 12 with similar specifications starts at ₹52,999.

The bottom line