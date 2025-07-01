Google Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL Specs Leak: Will They Truly Rival iPhone 17 Pro?

Google’s Pixel 10 series is expected next month, with reports suggesting significant upgrades in specifications, mainly in the Pro models. According to a new report, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may continue to be big phones, featuring several similarities and fewer differences. But Google’s pitch with its next ultra-premium phones will be bigger, highlighting how the Pixel 10 Pro duo will counter the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL leaks

After sharing what it claims are the official renders of Google’s upcoming phones, Android Headlines has now reported full specifications of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Being a more affordable option, the Pixel 10 is said to house a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2856x1280 pixels, at least 128GB of storage, and a 4870mAh battery with support for 29W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to pack a bigger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display having a resolution of 2992x1344 pixels, alongside base 256GB memory and a 5200mAh battery with 39W charging.

These handful of differences between the Pro and the Pro XL are important, catering to different price segments and customers. Yet, they are similar in many ways. Both phones will use an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and offer a peak brightness of 3000 nits on their displays, housing a 32MP selfie camera in a punch-hole design. Their cameras are also expected to be the same, sporting a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. They will also be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM.

Unless you want a bigger screen and a longer battery life, the Pixel 10 may offer nearly the same flagship Android experience at a lower cost. However, details about their prices are currently scant.

How the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro phones fit into Google’s grand plans

For years, Google has lagged behind Apple in popularity and adoption of its flagship phones. However, a strategic pivot and an AI-focused approach to its smartphones for the past two years helped Google bolster its position not only against Apple but also against Samsung. The upcoming Pixel 10 series may not offer a drastic specs bump, but it will likely go big on AI features — an area where iPhones are only recently beginning to catch up.