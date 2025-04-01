Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold May Not Be a Big Upgrade Over Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google’s foldable phone last year was not just a regular upgrade in the lineup. In addition to bringing better hardware than its previous version, it also switched to a new name: Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was released to much fanfare in markets, including India for the first time. All eyes are now on its successor, allegedly called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. A new report has, however, claimed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may not live up to the hype by being just an incremental upgrade.

Android Headlines has shared what could be the first press renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, showing a design that looks quite identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s. Since the renders come from the credible tipster Onleaks, it is hard not to believe them, in which case, fans waiting for Google’s next foldable may be in for a slight disappointment. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold can be seen featuring a punch-hole on the left on the inner display and in the middle on the cover display. Its bezels also look nearly the same as those on the predecessor, while the dimensions are also expected to be more or less the same. According to the report, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will measure 6.1 x 5.9 x 0.21 inches when unfolded.

Sure, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will pack better hardware, including Google’s next flagship Tensor G5 processor. While it is unclear how much of an improvement this chip would bring, it is standard for the next generations to use a newer chip. That being said, the report claims the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That could increase the device’s appeal and compensate for the lack of new looks. Google’s recently launched Pixel 9a also costs less than its previous version, Pixel 8a.