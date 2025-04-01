How Is Google Pixel 9a Different From Pixel 9?

Google launched the Pixel 9a, its latest affordable Android smartphone, in India last month. While it rivals the new iPhone 16e, it is also a potential competitor for the company’s Pixel 9, which was launched last year alongside a series of other flagship-level phones. The Pixel 9a is essentially a watered-down version of the Pixel 9, but it sacrifices only a few features against its low price. Customers confused between the two can consider this side-by-side comparison to decide which one is better for them.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Specifications

Display: The Pixel 9a has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ P-OLED display with up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The Pixel 9 also has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 2700-nit display, but it features an OLED panel with better 120Hz adaptive refresh rate capabilities, support for HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Processor: Both smartphones are powered by a Google Tensor G4 chip, manufactured using a 4nm fabrication process. However, the Pixel 9a uses a Mali-G715 MP7 GPU, which is less powerful than the Pixel 9’s Mali-G715 MC7 GPU. The Pixel 9 also has up to 12GB of RAM, while the capacity on the Pixel 9a is capped at 8GB.

Cameras: This department is where both phones differ significantly. The Pixel 9a has a 48MP main camera with a wide sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 has a 50MP main camera with a wide sensor and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 9 can shoot videos in 10-bit HDR, but the Pixel 9a cannot. The Pixel 9a’s selfie camera, however, is better. It has a 13MP sensor, while the Pixel 9 uses a 10.5MP sensor. Readers should note that the photo quality does not solely depend on the megapixel count of the sensor.

Battery: The Pixel 9a uses a bigger 5100mAh battery with 23W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 has a 4700mAh battery with 27W wired charging.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Price in India