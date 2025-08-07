Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Leak Reveals Everything Ahead of August 20 Launch: From Design to Specifications

Google’s Pixel 10 launch is only a few days away, with the company planning to announce its flagship phones to preempt a similar move by Apple. While Google usually discloses key details of upcoming Pixel phones before the official announcement, it makes sure to leave a few things for later. A new leak has done just that; it has revealed what the Pixel 10 Pro XL looks like, giving us an early peek at Google’s highest-end phone’s design and colours.

WinFuture, a German publication, has shared online what look like the official renders of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro XL. In these renders, you can see the Pixel 10 Pro XL in a new Moonstone colour and the Obsidian option, which has stayed constant for the past few Pixel generations. The phone looks like a bigger version of the Pixel 10 Pro, which it exactly is. The camera visor is more compact, with the pill-shaped area, housing the sensors, running edge-to-edge. The far right part of the visor has the LED flash module and an infrared-based temperature sensor. The phone’s left edge has the power button and the volume rocker.

However, the new leak does not share anything about the phone’s hardware specifications. But we have plenty of that information, courtesy of previous rumours. According to earlier leaks, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will sport a 6.8-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. This model could have a 5200mAh battery with faster charging, while its cameras may include a 50MP Samsung GNV primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP Sony IMX858 telephoto sensor.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will be joined by three more devices at the August 20’s Made by Google event. There will be a standard Pixel 10, a better-specced Pixel 10 Pro, which will also be a smaller version of the XL, and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company’s next foldable device. Google will release the new phones in India likely within a day, with a separate announcement about their local prices.