Samsung Launches Q Series Soundbars That Use AI to Optimise Sound

Samsung has unveiled the 2025 lineup of its soundbars under the Q series. Available across prices, the new Q series is touted to use an AI-powered Sound Engine to optimise audio in real time for the content being played. While the company did not elaborate on how exactly it happens, it said the engine processes audio live and then adjusts the output based on genre, content, and environment.

“By combining AI-powered personalisation with a sleek design, our new soundbar range addresses the growing demand for adaptive and seamlessly integrated audio solutions,” Viplesh Dang, Senior Director and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung India, said in a statement.

Samsung Q Series soundbar price in India

The Samsung Q Series soundbars start at ₹14,990 and go all the way up to ₹92,990 for the flagship HW-Q990F model. All models will be available from Samsung’s website, offline retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Q Series soundbar specifications

In addition to featuring the AI Sound Engine, the flagship HW-Q990F model offers dynamic bass control for distortion-free bass frequencies, an active voice amplifier pro for speech clarity, and an integrated gyro sensor that changes output based on the placement of the soundbar. This sensor works in tandem with the company’s Convertible Fit Design functionality to help users modify sound profiles based on room designs.

It uses a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer, belting out stronger bass in a body that occupies 58 per cent less space than previous models. It supports Samsung’s Q-Symphony Pro technology that synchronises audio output with compatible Samsung TV speakers.