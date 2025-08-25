Google Pixel 10 Series First to Offer WhatsApp Calls Using Satellite Network: How This Feature Works

Google’s new Pixel 10 lineup arrived last week to much fanfare. Despite being an incremental upgrade over last year’s Pixel 9 series, the new Pixel 10 phones include features that set them apart from other flagships. One of them is the ability to offer WhatsApp calls over a satellite network—a first on a phone. Google has confirmed that all four Pixel 10 devices can establish a satellite-based internet connection to enable voice and video calls on WhatsApp.

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Made by Google—the official account for Google’s hardware—said the Pixel 10’s satellite-based emergency communication features extend to WhatsApp calls. “Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28,” said the handle.

While satellite communication is deemed an alternative to traditional mobile or wireless broadband-based internet, it has mostly been pitched as an SOS service. Available on premium phones, satellite communication allows users to call or text emergency services and even some contacts in areas with no network, such as mountains or a remote island. However, the Pixel 10 mainstreams the functionality, allowing anyone with satellite network reception to make WhatsApp calls. When connected to a satellite service, the Pixel 10 will show the satellite icon for WhatsApp calls.

Pixel 10 owners can use the satellite network they have subscribed to for voice and video calls on WhatsApp. The functionality is likely part of Google’s expanded satellite features on Pixel 10, which enable Maps and Find Hub to support live location sharing over satellite. Google says its holistic approach to offer satellite-based services will allow Pixel 10 users to never go off the grid, no matter what location they are in.