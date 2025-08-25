Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: What's New In Google's Latest Android Flagship?

Google had a big event last week. It introduced its latest Android flagship phones under the Pixel 10 series, announcing a flurry of new AI-powered features. The new Pixel 10 phones are Google’s best attempt at preempting Apple’s upcoming iPhone devices, piggybacking on AI tools like Magic Cue. The Pixel 10 is the most appealing model in the lineup, costing the same as last year’s Pixel 9. Although it resembles the previous generation, the Pixel 10 introduces notable enhancements, including a telephoto camera, magnetic wireless charging, and a new chip.

Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 features

Despite featuring the same design as last year’s model, the Pixel 10 packs solid improvements in its list of features and some hardware. The headlining additions include Pixelsnap, Google’s answer to Apple’s MagSafe. Pixelsnap allows magnetic accessories, such as a wireless charger, to attach to the back of the phone for seamless charging. But the functionality is not limited to wireless charging. Much like MagSafe, compatible wallets, stands, and battery packs can be slapped on the Pixel 10’s back. The Pixel 9 lacks this feature.

The next major improvement in the latest Pixel phone is the telephoto camera on the back. Previous Pixel models have featured only the regular wide-sensor and ultrawide-sensor camera, but a telephoto sensor on the Pixel 10 brings it closer to the Pro model. It also gives Google an upper hand because the entry-level iPhones or Galaxy S series phones still do not have telephoto sensors. A telephoto camera will let you take clearer and crisper photos of distant objects, while portraits also look better when shot using this sensor.

The Pixel 10 also uses a faster and more power-efficient Tensor G5 chip. Google claims the new G5 chip can generate higher-quality images and videos through AI, but the improvements are not that big compared to the Pixel 9’s Tensor G4.

Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9 specifications

Display: Both phones use 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with an adaptive refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Processor: Powering the Pixel 10 is a Tensor G5 chip, while the Pixel 9 uses a Tensor G4 processor. Both have 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Cameras: The Pixel 10 packs a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Their front cameras are the same, featuring a 10.5MP sensor.

Battery: A 4970mAh battery unit gives the Pixel 10 its juice, while the Pixel 9 uses a smaller 4700mAh battery.