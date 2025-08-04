Google Pixel 10 Series Launching on August 20: Tensor G5 Chip, 120Hz OLED Display, Up to 16GB RAM

Google’s Pixel 10 series is officially launching on August 20, with the global reveal happening in New York, followed by the India debut on August 21. The upcoming flagship lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold and while there are big changes inside, the outside might feel a bit too familiar.

Design: Mostly Familiar, With Small Tweaks

According to leaked CAD renders, Google this time is said to be playing it safe with the design. The Pixel 10 and 10 Pro look almost identical to their Pixel 9 counterparts, with nearly identical dimensions and slightly increased weight. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are said to measure 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to have a 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm dimension. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold when folded could measure 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm, and when unfolded, could measure 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm

Cameras: Big Upgrade for the Base Model

This year, even the regular Pixel 10 gets a triple-camera setup—a first for the base model. The Pixel 10 is said to sport a 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide, 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto lens and an 11MP Samsung 3J1 for selfies.

To make space for this setup, the sensors are smaller compared to the Pixel 9 Pro but aim to retain image quality with AI enhancements.

Specs: AI-Focused and Performance-Ready

All Pixel 10 models are said to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, reportedly Google’s first 3nm chip made by TSMC. This year, Google may also be using Samsung’s Exynos 5400 modem, as confirmed by FCC filings.

The Pixel 10 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh, 2000 nits brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It may have a 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone could be backed by a 4,970mAh battery with 29W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The Pixel 10 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rate, 2250 nits of brightness and 16GB RAM with 128GB to 1TB storage. It is said to come with a slightly smaller battery size of 4,870mAh battery with 29W wired charging support only.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to sport a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with same brightness and refresh rate as Pro. It is said to 5,200mAh battery with 39W wired charging support.

The long-rumoured Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to have a larger 6.4-inch cover screen and 8-inch inner screen with 2050 nits peak brightness. The battery is expected to come with 5,015mAh battery.

Colours: From Bold to Pastel

Google is mixing vibrant and muted tones this year. Leaked renders suggest that the Pixel 10 could come in Ultra Blue, Limoncello (Yellow), Iris (Purple) and Midnight (Black) colour options

Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL could come in Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight and Smoky Green.