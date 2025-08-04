Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Feature S26 Edge, Pro, and Ultra Only – Major Overhaul Drops Standard and Plus Models

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is already making headlines, and for good reason. The company is reportedly planning a major shakeup of its flagship smartphone lineup in 2026, dropping the standard and Plus models in favour of a new trio: Galaxy S26 Edge, Galaxy S26 Pro, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. If true, this change marks a significant shift in Samsung’s flagship strategy- one that brings the series closer to Apple’s model structure and signals a bold move toward innovation and premium-only offerings.

Rumours suggest that Samsung is aiming to streamline the Galaxy S26 series to just three models. The standard Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus will reportedly be removed from the lineup. Instead, buyers will have to choose between the S26 Edge, S26 Pro, and the high-end S26 Ultra.

This also means that Samsung may be moving away from offering an affordable entry-level flagship in the Galaxy S26 series. For long-time fans of the standard and Plus models, this might come as a disappointment. But for others, it could be an exciting sign that Samsung is focused on refining its premium device experience.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to take the place of the Plus model. Samsung first introduced the "Edge" branding back with the Galaxy S6 Edge, and most recently revived it with the Galaxy S25 Edge- a super-thin phone that was seen as a direct response to Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air, expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. While the S25 Edge was released more as an experimental offshoot of the main lineup, it now appears to be making its way into the core lineup with the S26 series.

Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring noticeable improvements, including a more modern and refined look, along with key hardware upgrades, particularly in battery performance. However, the S25 Edge did face some criticism for its battery life despite earning praise for its slim profile and sleek design. Whether Samsung addresses these issues in the S26 Edge remains to be seen.