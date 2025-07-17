Google Pixel 10 Set to Launch on August 20: What to Expect from iPhone 17’s Biggest Challenger

Google has announced its Pixel 10 series will debut on August 20—around the same time as last year’s Pixel 9 launch. In an invite sent to select media, Google confirmed that its Made by Google 2025 keynote will start at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

The launch event will be held in person, but Google will offer a livestream of the Pixel 10’s announcement on YouTube. With an earlier hardware event, Google is expected to preempt Apple’s September event and steal the limelight away from the iPhone 17 series.

The upcoming event will focus on the new Pixels, but it will also serve as a platform for Google to announce its new Pixel Watches, Pixel Buds, and “more.” In recent years, Google has scaled its hardware event to emulate Apple’s annual iPhone event, combining announcements for its Pixel phones and accessories. While Google holds a separate I/O software event, the recent iterations of which have focused more on AI innovations than on the upcoming Android versions, the hardware event was where Android-related announcements also occurred through their debut on Pixel phones. Since Android 16 was rolled out already last month, Google’s announcement will be solely on the Pixel hardware.

What to expect from Google?

Following last year’s lineup, the Pixel 10 series is expected to comprise four models, if not three. There will be a standard Pixel 10, a bigger Pixel 10 Pro, and the top-end Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google may also reveal the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the successor of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, expected to feature a dustproof body. All four models will likely feature serious hardware upgrades, including the new Tensor G5 chip, which has reportedly been developed by Samsung instead of TSMC. The design of these phones may not be significantly different from last year’s models, but reports suggest minor improvements to set them apart from the Pixel 9 devices.