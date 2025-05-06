Google Trolls Apple Over iPhone 17’s Pixel-Like Design in New Ad

Apple’s next iPhone series is all but confirmed. With the launch expected in September, the leaks about the iPhone 17 series have been doing the rounds on the internet, revealing a design that seems inspired by Google’s Pixel phones. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 will have a visor around the rear cameras — a design element that has been a staple on the recent Pixel phones. Google seems amused by the upcoming iPhone redesign, so much so that it put out an advertisement to poke fun at Apple.

As part of its #BestPhonesForever series of animated videos, where a Pixel talks to an iPhone as if they are friends, the new advertisement puts the spotlight on the iPhone 17’s rumoured look. Using the podcast style, the video runs a ticker from a news article, saying the new iPhone looks like a Pixel. Then, the iPhone’s character laughs and tells Pixel, “Can you imagine me doing the same thing you did first, years later?” Pixel smirks, and while there is no counter to the iPhone’s statement, the question comes across as a jibe at Apple.

The conversation proceeds with the iPhone's character mentioning Pixel features such as Night Sight, Magic Eraser, and home screen widgets made it to the iPhone eventually. Pixel's character just agreed to everything the iPhone said.

For years, Apple and Google have engaged in a neck-and-neck war, more recently for their smartphones that belong to the highest-end price segment. Google’s old Nexus smartphones failed to attract buyers, while Apple’s iPhone flourished because it offered the latest innovation and modern features. However, years later, Pixel has emerged as an innovator, while Apple has faced criticism for succumbing to stagnation across categories, especially the iPhone — its most selling product.

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to be a deviation, with rumours suggesting Apple is bullish about revamping the iPhone to address the growing concerns. The next iPhone software, iOS 19, could also fall in the same line to refresh the iPhone experience. Google making fun of Apple, however, could be a little too early since the iPhone 17 has not been announced yet. Often, the rumours turn out to be untrue, and if that happens in this case, Apple will have the last laugh.

Both Google and Apple have had similar launch windows for their flagship products for years. However, Google broke off that cycle to beat Apple by announcing its Pixel 9 series ahead of the iPhone 16’s launch. The company has also expedited the I/O conference this year to May, while Apple’s WWDC will take place in June. However, Apple is noticing the change in pattern and may soon counter Google’s attempts with fresh launch cycles for future iPhones.