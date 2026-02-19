Google Pixel 10a Arrives in India: AI Tools Meet Long-Term Value

New Delhi: Google has announced the launch of the Pixel 10a in India, priced at Rs 49,999, with sales beginning on March 6. The device is positioned as part of Google’s effort to bring advanced AI features to a wider audience while offering flexible ownership options.

The Pixel 10a introduces the brightest display yet in the A-series (3,000 nits) and the largest battery so far of 5,100 mAh, promising over 30 hours of use. It also includes Camera Coach, which guides users in real time to improve photos, and Auto Best Take, designed to enhance group shots by selecting natural expressions. These features, previously limited to flagship models, are now available at a mid-range price point.

Google is extending its Pixel Upgrade Program to the 10a, allowing buyers to pay monthly installments starting at Rs 2,083 with zero interest and assured buyback after nine EMIs. Launch offers include ₹3,000 cashback on select HDFC Bank cards, up to 24-month no-cost EMI plans, and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.

Durability and sustainability are also emphasized. The phone promises seven years of OS and software updates, Gorilla Glass GG7i protection, and IP68 dust and water resistance. It is Google’s most sustainable A-series device to date, with recycled metals and plastics used in its construction.

Mitul Shah, Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, said the Pixel 10a reflects Google’s belief that “premium innovation can go hand-in-hand with value.”

The Pixel 10a will be available in four colours - Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry - and aims to make AI-powered smartphones more accessible in India by combining hardware longevity, software support, and affordability programs.

