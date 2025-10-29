Google Pixel 10a Leaked for First Time: Will It be Pixel 9A in Disguise?

Google’s next low-cost Pixel, dubbed the Pixel 10a, has emerged in leaked renders for the first time, hinting at a design that is nearly similar to that of the Pixel 9a. The device shown in the new renders is likely the Pixel 10a, featuring a flat design rid of a visor or even a bump around the cameras. That design reminds me of the Pixel 9a.

The renders, which come courtesy Android Headlines, show the upcoming Pixel phone in different angles. It is blue in colour in these images, but Google will release more options. The flat back panel has two camera sensors sitting flush with the rest of the body. The LED flash module is located right next to the camera bar. On the front, the bezels are the same as last year’s model, with the report suggesting that even the dimensions are the same.

Google’s next affordable Pixel is shaping up to be no different from the previous model — at least design-wise. Since information on the specifications or features of the Pixel is unclear, there is no way to tell how big an upgrade it would be over the Pixel 9a. While the Pixel A phones typically use the same processor as the latest flagship series, a recent rumour suggested otherwise. The report mentioned that the Pixel 10a could be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which was used in the Pixel 9a. However, it could be spruced up for better performance.

Rumours also suggest the Pixel 10a will come with a display with 2000 nits of peak brightness and UFS 3.1 support in internal storage. Cameras on the Pixel 10a are also expected to be the same as the ones on last year’s model. It could start at $499, which is roughly ₹44,000, with the launch expected next year.