Google Pixel 10’s New Magic Cue Leak: Your Phone Might Soon Think for You

Google Pixel 10 is likely to get a new AI feature that could keep you from having to look through emails, screenshots and calendar invites | Image: Google

Google Pixel 10 is nearing its launch date with rumours and leaks constantly pouring in from all sides. A recent leak suggests that the next Pixel 10 series from Google won’t be just about better cameras and slimmer technology. The smartphone is said to get a new AI tool dubbed Magic Cue, and that could change the way people use phones to share details.

So, what is Magic Cue?

It will be safe to call this AI tool your phone’s digital sixth sense. Magic Cue will know what you need before you ever ask for it, like your phone read your mind or your emails. You won't have to go between apps to copy and paste, search, or look for information.

Picture this: You're talking to a friend and they ask you for the OTP required to receive the gift that you’ve ordered for them. Your Pixel could fetch that information for you right away using Magic Cue instead of you having to open Gmail and look for the email yourself. No extra taps needed. No jumping from app to app. This isn't only for email. It is said that the feature will work with Google services like Gmail, Calendar to remind you of events that are coming up, Keep & Tasks, and yes, it can even read your screenshots.

In short, Magic Cue may be able to discreetly get at and act on things that are saved on your phone or in your Google account without you having to do anything.

Privacy concerns

Coming to the most important aspect of this update or any update that Google brings- the privacy. There is not much detail on the privacy yet, but because these services are so closely linked, Google will need to be open and strict about how it handles data and permissions. You should be able to turn Magic Cue off or limit what it can access in a lot of different ways.